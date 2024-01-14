Video – Strongman Eddie Hall Dropped by a flush head kick while sparring ahead of his MMA debut

Legendary strongman Eddie Hall learned what it feels like to take a kick to the face ahead of his mixed martial arts debut.

Hall, who is best known for his world-record-setting 1,100 lb deadlift in 2016 and for winning the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition, is gearing up for an MMA bout with Mitchell Hooper, a Canadian strongman, and kinesiologist who secured first place at the 2023 World’s Strongest Man competition in Myrtle Beach.

The bout is expected to go down at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on February 17, 2024, under the Finishers Championship banner. Hall and Hooper’s bout will consist of three two-minute rounds.

“Get ready for the fight event you’ve been waiting for. Launching 2024,” their official Instagram reads. “Top MMA fighters settling the score on unfinished business. 12 match eliminator. $300 million USD prize money. Celebrities. Royalty.”

While training for his first foray in four-ounce gloves, Hall was spotted eating a nasty high kick that sent him crashing the canvas. The clip, which you can see below, comes courtesy of Oscar Willis of TheMACLife.

Strongman Eddie Hall eats a flush head kick in sparring ahead of his MMA debut: pic.twitter.com/BuWUfRnNSQ — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) January 14, 2024

Eddie Hall Goes Toe-To-Toe with ‘The Mountain’

While his February clash with Hooper will be his first MMA fight, Eddie Hall has already stepped into the boxing ring.

In March 2022, ‘The Beast’ met Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, best known by Game of Thrones fans as ‘The Mountain,’ in a titan weight boxing match in Dubai. Hall had some early success, knocking Björnsson to the canvas in the opening round, but ultimately came up short on the scorecards after Björnsson brutalized him in rounds three and six.

Will you be tuning in to see Eddie Hall’s MMA debut?