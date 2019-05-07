Report: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Set For UFC 241

Spread the word!













The long-awaited middleweight Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa match-up appears to finally have its (latest) home.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani just reported that Romero vs. Costa has been verbally agreed upon for August 17’s UFC 241 pay-per-view from Anaheim, California:

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa has been verbally agreed to for UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, according to sources. More in a moment, including a great quote from Costa. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 7, 2019

Finally Happening?

If and when the bout is officially announced, it will mark the finalization of a long and winding road to making it happen. The two hulking 185-pound sluggers were rumored to battle at last November’s UFC 230. But Romero reportedly needed more time to heal up from the injuries he suffered in his five-round war with Robert Whittaker last June. He also appeared on a reality TV show.

The pair was next reported to throw down at April 27’s UFC Ft. Lauderdale. However, Romero told Helwani he had heard Costa had failed a USADA drug test. ‘The Soldier of God’ soon walked those comments back. But a degree of truth was soon unearthed. Costa was found to have used an illegal IV by USADA stemming from his 2017 win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 217.

It was a strange set of circumstances given the timing. Costa already fought and won once since the infraction. He beat Uriah Hall by TKO at last July’s UFC 226. The rising star was handed a retroactive six-month suspension for the infraction. He’s able to compete immediately as the suspension has already expired. The April fight with Romero was unrealistic as Costa went through the necessary steps to get his IV case resolved.

The time has allowed the rivalry to grow to new levels. But it’s safe to say that, almost after a year of back-and-forth negotiations, it’s time to get this one over with. The winner could move on to a title shot.

UFC 241 is headlined by the awaited heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.