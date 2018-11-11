Report: Yair Rodriguez Avoids Serious Injury At UFC Denver

The MMA world spent the day processing the all-out madness between Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung in the main event of last night’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

“El Pantera” shocked the world with a true last-second knockout due to an insane elbow (watch the highlights here), resulting in legitimately one of the best knockouts in UFC history. Jung was winning on the judges’ scorecards heading into the final round.

It was as shocking a finish as the UFC ever could have expected for their 25th Anniversary show in the place it all started. The loss was also a devastating one for Jng, but he kept an upbeat attitude in a statement posted online. After falling on hard times, Rodriguez bounced back from an 18-month layoff to score his biggest win of all-time. He and Jung were hospitalized due to the five-round slugfest. Rodriguez issued his own statement on Instagram from his hospital bed.

Rodriguez’ Response

”Hey to all the beautiful people who continued to support me for this fight, all the people who have kept their faith in me!” he said in Spanish. “I want to say thank you very much, God bless you. It was a fight on short notice, a pretty hard time has passed during my life and my career in recent months but I am very happy to have my job. To have my loved ones with me. I am very happy to have your support. ”I hope I can continue to perform like that and I hope that you liked the fight. Today we are here about to take some x-rays for my feet and for my nose. My respects for the Korean Zombie, he is a warrior. I send you my respect, affection and appreciation. And to all your team too. Greetings to all the people of Korea, God bless you.”

He was then reportedly released from the hospital early in the morning. Rodriguez’s manager Tiki Ghosn told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that the flashy fighter had thankfully avoided any major injury:

Yair Rodriguez was released from a local Denver hospital earlier this morning, per his manager @tikighosn. No broken bones. He’s back resting now. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 11, 2018

That’s somewhat surprising due to Rodriguez appearing to hurt his foot in the fight. But he’s okay thankfully and will move on to a huge fight in the featherweight division.

Zabit Magomedsharipov, his previous scheduled opponent, seems to be waiting.