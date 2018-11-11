Chan Sung Jung Was About To Win Over Yair Rodriguez Before Crazy Elbow KO

Chan Sung Jung was just about to win his latest fight under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon. However, with one second to go, he lost it all.

Yair Rodriguez was able to score an amazing knockout of Jung at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. As seen in the UFC Denver headliner, there was just one second left in the final round of the fifth round. This is when Rodriguez landed an elbow to the chin of Jung, which put him to sleep.

Chan Sung Jung Was On His Way To Win

After the fight, it was revealed that had the fight lasted one more second and went to the judges’ scorecards then Jung would’ve won. He won the fight at the minimum by split decision. The reason was due to there was no judges gave Rodriguez a 10-8 final frame. Obviously, this didn’t matter once the elbow Rodriguez landed to win it.

The scorecards were released after the fight, which saw two of the three judges had Jung up three rounds to one heading into the last round. Another judge had the fight at two rounds apiece.

Thus, Rodriguez could have won the last round 10-9 from all three judges. This wouldn’t have mattered as Jung still would’ve received the split decision win.

Rodriguez Back To Winning

Rodriguez holds a pro-MMA record of 11-2 and 7-1 while under the UFC banner. He was on a lengthy winning streak to kick off his start with the promotion.

This includes a dominant second-round TKO finish of BJ Penn at a Fight Night event in January 2017. He ran into his toughest challenge when he lost by former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 211 by TKO.

This is when he took some time off and even was cut by the UFC. The reason for this was due to being inactive. However, UFC President Dana White changed his mind and decided to bring him back.