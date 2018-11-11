Highlights: Watch Yair Rodriguez’s Historic Elbow Knockout

.Yair Rodriguez was met with a huge amount of pressure heading into his awaited return against Chan Sung Jung in the main event of last night’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

‘El Pantera’ had been out of action for 18 months following a brutal TKO loss to former champ Frankie Edgar. He was met with no easy task against the returning veteran Jung.

The bout that followed can only be called an instant classic. Following a back-and-forth five-round war, Rodriguez uncorked an insane up elbow that knocked Jung out cold in the last second of the classic fight. It tied the UFC record for the latest finish in UFC history as a result.

And it came on the 25th anniversary of the UFC’s debut way back in 1993. What a fitting end to the UFC’s anniversary show.

Watch the insane elbow here: