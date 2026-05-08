Daniel Cormier shocked by Khamzat Chimaev’s brutal weight cut ahead of UFC 328

For his UFC 328 title fight against Sean Strickland, middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 185 pounds with just 20 minutes to spare. According to Chimaev’s close friend and training partner Arman Tsarukyan, “Borz” had to cut nearly 21 kgs for UFC 328.



Images: UFC/YouTube

During and after the weigh-in ceremony, Chimaev had no energy to talk to his team or the press. He looked extremely fatigued, and the weight cut looked drastic for the Chechen-born Emirati.

Check out the post below:

Khamzat Chimaev had no energy left to even talk to his team after making weight 👀🥺 #UFC328



(via @ArmanUfc ) pic.twitter.com/AUM3be8bza — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) May 8, 2026



Strickland, on the other hand, was one of the first fighters to step up on the scales and make weight.



After “Borz” weighed in, Daniel Cormier was concerned, looking at the former’s body language. Cormier said:

“He looks pretty dejected, man. He’s hurting. How did this man make weight? He’s miserable. He looks so skinny.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments about Khamzat Chimaev below:

Khamzat Chimaev just made weight with only 20 minutes to spare 👀



DC: “He looks pretty dejected, man. He’s hurting. He’s miserable. He looks so skinny.” pic.twitter.com/bKLjV1NLar — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 8, 2026

Chimaev has already made it clear that this is the last time he wishes to compete at middleweight and would love to move up to 205 pounds for his next fight.

Bryce Mitchell believes Khamzat Chimaev did not make weight for UFC 328

Bryce Mitchell alleged that the scales at the UFC 328 weigh-ins were rigged and Khamzat Chimaev never made weight. He said:

“That dude didn’t make that weight. There’s no convincing me bro… it’s all bullsh*t. [Khamzat] gets special treatment… he didn’t make that weight and I think Sean’s champ already. They don’t want him to win because they can’t control what he says and he loves America.”

Check out Byrce Mitchell’s comments below:

Bryce Mitchell thinks Khamzat Chimaev missed weight and the scales were rigged against Sean Strickland 😬



"That dude didn't make that weight. There's no convincing me bro… it's all bullsh*t.



[Khamzat] gets special treatment… he didn't make that weight and I think Sean's… pic.twitter.com/B6kW9WmaaL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2026

Several other netizens also pointed out that the scale was set to 185 before Chimaev stepped on it, and the commission never moved it from 185, which is why the bar remained stuck to the top.