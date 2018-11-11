Chan Sung Jung Issues Statement On Brutal UFC Denver Loss

Yair Rodriguez and Chan Sung Jung met in an all-out war in the main event of last night’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Jung was winning the back-and-forth bout on the scorecards heading into the fifth. But “Pantera” pulled off literally one of the most amazing finishes in UFC history (watch it here) when he shocked Jung with a last-second up elbow. The fight saw both fighters hospitalized when it was over.

Rodriguez was understandably in full-on elation mode despite his injuries, yet the scene was just as heartbreaking for “The Korean Zombie.” He issued a statement expressing his disappointment on Facebook earlier today. Jung was nothing but classy, apologizing to the people who helped him:

“I don’t have an excuse.. I’m so sorry for all the people who helped me.. Thank you.. I’m congratulations to those who hate me. I haven’t been able to get on the plane yet, so I’m going to be in Korea for a few days. It’s a shame, but.. I’ll go back and see you.”

변명이 없네요.. 나를 도와주신 모든 분들에게 정말 미안하고..감사합니다..나를 싫어하시는 분들에겐 축하드리구요. 아직 비행기 탈 몸상태가 안된다해서 몇일 병원에 입원해있다 한국에 들어가게 됩니다. 부끄럽지만..돌아가서 찾아뵙겠습니다. Posted by Chan Sung Jung on Sunday, November 11, 2018

It’s especially brutal since ‘The Korean Zombie’ returned from 21 months off following his return from three-and-a-half years off. He’s had a rough run of luck concerning injuries and now this despite being one of the most action-forcing fighters on the UFC roster. If you look back at his fights, you can’t really find too many bad ones, if any.

Rodriguez returned from an 18-month layoff of his own, and nearly lost a second straight fight. That would have been a devastating result despite the effort ‘Pantera’ would have put forth in the lost.

Instead, Jung unfortunately absorbed a knockout that will be forever etched into UFC highlight reels. He admits he’s disappointed, but seems to be handing it well nonetheless. It’s safe to say we haven’t seen the last of “The Korean Zombie.”