Why Nate Diaz refused to be Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback fight

ByTimothy Wheaton
Why Nate Diaz refused to be Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback fight

Nate Diaz has never been shy about saying no, and ahead of his Mike Perry fight under the MVP banner on Netflix he explained why he turned down the chance to be Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent in the UFC.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in fight week media, Diaz said the promotion wanted to plug him straight back into its plans for McGregor’s long‑discussed return, but the matchup did not appeal on those terms. Diaz had been in talks about a UFC return after his 2022 exit from the roster, yet ultimately chose to stay outside the company and box and fight under his own banner instead.

Why Nate Diaz turned down the chance to be Conor McGregor’s return opponent

In the interview, Diaz laid out his thinking in clear terms, saying he did not want to be used as the B‑side in a rehabilitation story for his old rival. As he put it:

“I know that [the UFC] wanted the Conor fight right now… and I’m like, I’m not trying to be a comeback story for Conor. I want Conor back, and then I want him to be fucking showing people he’s whipping ass. Then that’s the guy I want. I don’t wanna be fighting a guy that they don’t know about, because I know he’s gonna come back and do good. I don’t need him to do it on me.”

Those comments land in the middle of a fresh wave of McGregor comeback talk. Dana White has said in recent days that McGregor is expected to compete this summer, with July’s International Fight Week card and a possible headliner slot at UFC 329 among the options being discussed. McGregor has not fought since he broke his leg in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, and at 37 he is trying to time his return carefully after multiple delays and public back‑and‑forth over opponents.

READ MORE:  "Such a chauvinist" Ronda Rousey Unloads on UFC Leader Hunter Campbell before Gina Carano Fight Week
Conor McGregor tipped to fight easier Nate Diaz in UFC return
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Diaz, by contrast, has kept moving. After submitting McGregor at UFC 196 and dropping the rematch at UFC 202, he closed his original UFC run with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022 before testing free agency. Since then he has headlined a pay‑per‑view boxing match with Jake Paul in August 2023 and now fronts the MVP MMA event against former BKFC champion Mike Perry in a bout streamed globally on Netflix, giving him leverage and visibility outside the UFC machine.

Nate Diaz confirms plans to fight Conor McGregor in UFC trilogy I think it's inevitable
Mandatory Credit: Brandon Magnus – Zuffa LLC

Within that context, his refusal to serve as McGregor’s launch pad fits the long‑running dynamic between the two. Diaz still wants a third fight but on terms where McGregor has already proved himself against others first, so their trilogy feels like a clash between two active, winning names rather than a tune‑up for a star coming off a layoff.

READ MORE:  Why You Shouldn’t Dismiss Arnold Allen
Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor UFC 196
READ MORE:  Ronda Rousey Rips UFC ahead of Gina Carano fight: 'They want the brand to be the star. The UFC has lost sight.'

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts