REPORT | UFC 249 Set To Take Place In Florida

The newly named UFC 249 event set to take place on May 9 will go down in Florida according to reports.

Mike Heck of MMA Fighting claims several people with knowledge of the situation say UFC 249 will take place in Florida, the report reads.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the May 9 pay-per-view event is slated to take place in Florida. The people, who requested anonymity because the promotion’s plans aren’t public, also confirmed that fighters will fly into Jacksonville before traveling to the still-undisclosed location.”

Earlier today Brett Okamoto of ESPN confirmed the previously unnamed May 9 event would be known as UFC 249 – announcing the news on Twitter he wrote.

“Guys, breaking news: The UFC’s next event has an official name. Per the organization, May 9th, at a location TBA, is officially … UFC 249. Tell your friends.”

The event was previously believed to be taking place at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White told Variety last week he was planning to hold events beginning in May from the Apex, he said.

“We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic. Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

NSAC director Bob Bennett appeared to pour cold water on White’s plans after hearing about them last week, he said.

“We will see what the data reveals based on the science of COVID-19 and move forward accordingly. We are closed until further notice, and once again the data from the science will determine future events accordingly.”

Here is how the proposed card looks as of now:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title)

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title)

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruick

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Michelle Waterson vs. Carla Esparza

Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Charles Rose vs. Bryce Mitchell

Do you think UFC 249 will take place in Florida?