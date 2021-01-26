A massive month for the middleweight division continues to develop. Following last night’s confirmation of a potential title-eliminator between former champion, Robert Whittaker and recent title challenger, Paulo Costa on April 17 — the week prior on April 10, former welterweight title chaser, Darren Till draws the surging Marvin Vettori in a main event tilt. As of writing a location or venue for the event has yet to be determined by the promotion.



Forced from a UFC Vegas 16 headliner in December against grappler, Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson due to a prior knee injury flare up, Till was denied a second Octagon appearance of the year.



Ultimately drafting in opposite the Swede, Italian standout, Vettori took home a unanimous decision win on short-notice, having replaced original replacement, Kevin ‘The Trailblazer’ Holland who had contracted a case of COVID-19. News of the main event tilt was first reported by ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto.



Hoping to return to winning ways following a close July split decision defeat to the above mentioned, Whittaker on ‘Fight Island’, Team Kaobon mainstay, Till dropped to 1-1 since his November 2019 move to 185-pounds.



Snapping a two-fight skid in his move up in weight, the Muay Thai practitioner bested one-time interim title chaser, Kelvin Gastelum in another close judging clash at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Till added Gastelum, a fellow Kings MMA trainee like Vettori, to a résumé which features victories over future Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone, and two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.



The winner of four on the trot in the last two years, Trento native, Vettori scored his first promotional headliner in his unanimous decision victory over former Cage Warriors champion, Hermansson at the UFC Apex facility showcase last month.



The victory over Hermansson followed a June rear-naked choke win over Karl Roberson in a rescheduled tie, and 2019 decision wins over recent UFC 257 feature, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar ‘Mutante’ Ferreira. Hoping to earn a rematch against current middleweight kingpin, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, Vettori battled to a split decision loss to the champion in a 2018 UFC Fight Night Glendale non-title bout.