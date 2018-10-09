Report: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis Title Fight In Works For UFC 230

A Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight title fight is being discussed as UFC 230’s main event.

November 3, 2018’s UFC 230 is not exactly the action-packed cards fans expect from Madison Square Garden in New York. What has become one of the promotion’s most anticipated annual stops just may get the main event fans were looking for after all.

It does have Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier. Yet fans and media members alike were flabbergasted when the UFC announced Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks would headline due to the obscurity of the fight.

However, it looks like NYC just might get a big time main event after all.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that a heavyweight title fight between the champion Cormier and “The Black Beast” is now being discussed as a possible addition to the big card.

“Per sources, UFC has opened talks around a Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight title fight to headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. This would be coming, obviously, off of Lewis’s come-from-behind win on Saturday at UFC 229. Not a done deal, but it’s being explored.”

Per sources, UFC has opened talks around a Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight title fight to headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. This would be coming, obviously, off of Lewis's come-from-behind win on Saturday at UFC 229. Not a done deal, but it's being explored. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 9, 2018

Lewis just fought at UFC 229, where he scored a massive come-from-behind KO win over Alexander Volkov.

As for Cormier, he has been rumored to fight a number of challenges in two different weight classes. Brock Lesnar and even longtime rival Jon Jones were considered his next challenges.