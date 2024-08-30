Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis – Matchup Breakdown and Betting Odds

Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis are set to face off in a highly anticipated UFC lightweight bout on September 28, 2024, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. This matchup serves as the main event of UFC Paris.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Renato Moicano

The motor-mouthed Renato Moicano, of Brazil, has a background competing in Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. This has made him a very well-rounded fighter in MMA. Moicano has a professional record of 19 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw.

He is currently ranked #11 in the UFC lightweight rankings and is on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory being a TKO against Jalin Turner at UFC 300. Significant victories over high-profile opponents such as Cub Swanson and Calvin Kattar have marked Moicano’s career in the UFC.

Benoit Saint Denis

“The God of War” Benoit Saint Denis, of France, is looking for a better place in the UFC’s highly competitive lightweight division. He is making his UFC main event debut in his hometown of Paris, which adds an extra layer of excitement to the bout. Saint Denis is known for his aggressive fighting style and knockout power, having finished all of his wins inside the octagon.

Saint Denis is coming off a loss to UFC veteran Dustin Poirier, which ended his five-fight winning streak. This fight against Moicano is crucial for Saint Denis as he aims to bounce back and solidify his position in the lightweight rankings.

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis

For Moicano, a victory would enhance his standing in the lightweight rankings and potentially set him up for a future title shot. For Saint Denis, winning in his home country would be a momentous occasion and could help him regain momentum in the division after his recent setback.

As of today, Benoit Saint Denis is a slight favorite on the betting odds while Moicana is a slight underdog. Pick ‘em matchup and the odds are likely to shift as we approach this fight.

Live from Paris, France on September 28, the bout promises to be an exciting clash of styles, with both fighters eager to make a statement in the lightweight division.