Report – Renato Moicano set to fight Benoit Saint Denis in five round clash at UFC Paris

A high-stakes lightweight clash between the number ten ranked, Renato Moicano, and the number twelve rated challenger, Benoit Saint Denis has been added to UFC Fight Night Paris on September 28. from the Accor Arena in the French capital.

Moicano, a native of Brasilia, most recently featured at UFC 300 back in April, landed his third consecutive victory at the monumental event, turning in an impressive second round knockout win over Jalin Turner.

As for Nimes native, Saint Denis, the Frenchman suffered his first loss in five Octagon walks at UFC 299, dropping a second round knockout loss against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in their high-profile co-main event clash.

Renato Moicano takes on Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris

News of Renato Moicano’s return at UFC Paris against home country star, Benoit Saint Denis was first reported by AgFight – with MMA Junkie revealing the bout was sanctioned to take over the course of five rounds.

In the midst of a three-fight winning rise, prior to his above-mentioned knockout win over Turner, Brazilian fan-favorite, Moicano submitted Brad Riddell, before landing a decision win over Drew Dober.

13-2(1) as a professional, before his knockout defeat against Lafayette native, Poirier, Saint Denis had bested the likes of Ismael Bonfim, before finishing both Thiago Moises, and Matt Frevola with impressive knockout stoppages of his own.

UFC Fight Night Paris is scheduled to take place on September 28. from the Accor Arena, with an official main event bout yet to be officially confirmed by the organization at the time of publication.

