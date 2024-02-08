Exclusive – Renato Moicano calls for a fight with Beneil Dariush at UFC 301 in Brazil: ‘It’s going to be amazing’

Rising lightweight contender Renato Moicano knows the where, the when, and the who when it comes to his next opponent. He’s just waiting for the UFC to give it their seal of approval.

Money’ returned to the Octagon on Saturday night (Feb. 3) for a co-main event clash with division standout Drew Dober. The two fighters engaged in an entertaining and bloody brawl for three rounds, but in the end, it was Moicano’s grappling that scored him a unanimous decision victory — his 10th under the UFC banner.

The win has Moicano holding tight in the No. 13 spot on the rankings and hoping that his next fight will offer him an opportunity to break into the top ten.

Speaking with Mike Owens in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview, Renato Moicano revealed that No. 7 ranked Beneil Dariush is on his radar and he already has the perfect location for their proposed scrap.

“I think that Beneil Dariush is a fight that makes sense,” Moicano said. “The UFC, I think they always try to do matchups that make sense, and me versus Dariush is the fight to make. Especially in Brazil for UFC 301. I think it’s going to be amazing. I want to fight in Brazil.”

Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) joins @LowKick_MMA reporter, @MikeOwensMedia after his win over #UFCVegas85 over the weekend, talking up a potential fight with Paddy Pimblett, as well as Beneil Dariush, and his beef with The MMA Guru.



Full Interview – https://t.co/5ykshB1v4a pic.twitter.com/uKqd3jJGS8 — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) February 7, 2024

Riding the momentum of eight wins in a row and on the cusp of his first UFC title opportunity, Darish suffered a massive setback when he fell to former lightweight world champion Charles Oliveira in the opening round of their UFC 289 confrontation.

Since then, ‘Benny’ added another loss to his resume via a 64-second knockout at the hands of Arman Tsarukyan in December. With back-to-back defeats, Dariush now likely finds himself in a position where he’ll have to fight down in the rankings to re-establish himself as a viable contender for the 155-pound crown.

“I think he’s not in a position where he can choose his opponents,” Moicano continued. “He’s coming off two losses. He’s not that young anymore and people are trying to fight him all over. I don’t know what the UFC is going to do, but I don’t think Beneil Dariush has that many choices. But let’s see what the UFC thinks because, at the end of the day, they choose.”

