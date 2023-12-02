Arman Tsarukyan stops Beneil Dariush with horrific Knee for first round knockout win – UFC Austin Highlights

Scoring the most high-profile victory of his Octagon tenure to date, Armenia native, Arman Tsarukyan scores a spectacular first round win in his headlining return tonight at UFC Austin — laying out the number four ranked Beneil Dariush with a brutal knee and follow-up strikes stoppage for a first round KO win in the night’s main event.

Tsarukyan, who entered tonight’s main event clash with Dariush off the back of consecutive victories over both Damir Ismagulov, and Joaquim Silva, scores the most high-profile of his career to date with tonight’s win over Dariush, stopping the Kings MMA staple inside the opening minute of their main event clash.

Strictly striking with the Iranian-born perennial contender, Arman Tsarukyan missed with a winging right hook, before leading Dariush onto a massive right knee strike, before then finding home with a huge right hook counter, laying the former flat on the canvas, and rendering him unconscious with a series of subsequent strikes.

Fighting reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in his Octagon debut back in 2019 in a competitive decision clash, Tsarukyan staked his claim for a championship rematch with the Russian in the immediate future, vowing to knock out the American Kickboxing Academy staple.

Below, catch the highlights from Arman Tsarukyan’s first round KO win over Beneil Dariush