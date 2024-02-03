Renato Moicano vows to impregnate his wife following bloody brawl with Drew Dober – UFC Vegas 85 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano earned his second-straight victory and 10th overall inside the Octagon following a bloody three-round war with Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85.

Both fighters came out fast and furious from the get-go, but after Dober managed to land one of his signature left hands, ‘Money’ decided to take things to the ground where he spent the majority of the opening round in top position. The second was much more competitive with Dober holding his own on the canvas and opening up Moicano towards the end of the round with an elbow perfectly placed over the Brazilian’s right eye.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland's coach hints live betting odds affected coaching advice ahead of UFC 297 title fight loss

With blood streaming down his face, Moicano once again went to the ground game, dragging Dober to the canvas. Moicano managed to hold the position through the remainder of the fight, securing another big win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts