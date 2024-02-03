Renato Moicano vows to impregnate his wife following bloody brawl with Drew Dober – UFC Vegas 85 Highlights

Renato Moicano earned his second-straight victory and 10th overall inside the Octagon following a bloody three-round war with Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85.

Both fighters came out fast and furious from the get-go, but after Dober managed to land one of his signature left hands, ‘Money’ decided to take things to the ground where he spent the majority of the opening round in top position. The second was much more competitive with Dober holding his own on the canvas and opening up Moicano towards the end of the round with an elbow perfectly placed over the Brazilian’s right eye.

With blood streaming down his face, Moicano once again went to the ground game, dragging Dober to the canvas. Moicano managed to hold the position through the remainder of the fight, securing another big win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights From Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85:

Dober hurts Moicano but Moicano shoots fails then reshoots immediately after and gets the takedown… pretty nice to see the immediate reshot after the first one failed #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/eY8NZKuTLb — Underrated MMA Performances (@MMAUnderrated) February 4, 2024