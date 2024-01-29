Video – Arman Tsarukyan dives into freezing ice lake ahead of Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 300

Ramping up his preparations for his officially-billed title eliminator fight with former champion, Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April, surging lightweight force, Arman Tsarukyan braved the conditions – diving into and swimming in a ice-cold freezing lake ahead of the pivotal clash as he continues training camp.

Tsarukyan, the current number four ranked lightweight contender, most recently headlined UFC Austin back in December, turning in a devastating first round KO win over perennial contender, Beneil Dariush.



As for Oliveira, the former undisputed lightweight champion has been sidelined since last June at UFC 289, snapping his winless run in Canada with a similarly blistering first round win over common-foe, Dariush, stopping the Iranian with ground strikes for a TKO triumph.

Arman Tsarukyan swims in 20 below conditions ahead of UFC 300

And drawing Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira at UFC 300 in April, Armenian contender, Tsarukyan was spotted diving into a freezing ice lake ahead of the bout – taking preparations for his championship eliminator to a whole new level.

“Arman Tsarukyan swimming in ICE cold water ahead of his UFC 300 fight vs. Charles Oliveira.”

Enjoying a largely roughshod run through lightweight contenders besides Mateusz Gamrot, and current undisputed gold holder, Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan has landed victories of note over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Matt Frevola, Joel Alvarez, Damir Ismagulov, and Joaquim Silva to name a few.

Slated to headline UFC 294 back in October in a championship rematch fight with the aforenoted common-foe, Makhachev, Oliveira – the promotion’s most prolific finisher and submission threat, was forced from the bout after suffering a nasty laceration in the weeks leading up to the bout.

Who wins at UFC 300: Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan?