Exclusive – Renato Moicano confident Paddy Pimblett would get smashed by any top 15 lightweight in the UFC

Renato Moicano is confident that Paddy Pimblett would get smashed by anyone in the UFC’s lightweight top 15.

On Saturday (Feb. 3), Moicano scored his 10th win inside the Octagon, securing a unanimous decision victory over fellow fan favorite Drew Dober following a bloody three-round brawl. Following the fight, ‘Money’ suggested that Dober’s next opponent should be Pimblett. The Liverpudlian took exception to the comment and snapped back on social media writing: “Why would I fight Dober when I could smoke u much easier?”

Speaking with Mike Owens in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview, Moicano shared his candid thoughts on Pimblett’s career after earning five straight wins since making his promotional debut in 2020.

“Paddy Pimblett is a guy that the UFC is protecting,” Moicano said. “He’s a guy they’re trying to market. Maybe he can get better, but right now, especially after the fights against Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon, I don’t think he’s on the same level as people in the top 15 and if they ask me, I’m going to say that, but I don’t want to disrespect him. That’s none of my business. [I’m not] trying to talk sh*t on him, but sometimes it’s the game, right?”

With wins over Jordan Leavitt, Jared Gordon, and ‘El Cucuy‘ in his last three outings, a top-15 opponent appears to be in Pimblett’s near future. Even Moicano believes that’s the logical next step, adding that it would help make an inevitable loss for ‘The Baddy’ easier to swallow if it comes against a ranked contender.

“I think that makes sense,” Moicano added. “Eventually, he’s going to lose and I think it’s better if he loses to somebody with momentum instead of somebody outside the rankings.”

As for who Pimblett could face among the lightweight top 15, ‘Money’ Moicano likes the idea of pitting Bobby Green against the Liverpudlian.

“Maybe Bobby Green is a good fight for him,” Moicano said. “Other than that, I don’t see many fights that he can be competitive in.”

‘King’ has won two of his last three, besting Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson before succumbing to a first-round KO against Jalin Turner in December. Green is currently scheduled to meet Jim Miller at UFC 300 on April 13.

