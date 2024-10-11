Renan Ferreira Stats: ‘Problema’ Breakdown Ahead of Francis Ngannou Fight

The towering Brazilian knockout machine ‘Problema’ Renan Ferreira is coming off the biggest win of his career with a 21-second knockout against the Bellator heavyweight king, and now he looks to defeat Francis Ngannou the lineal MMA world champion. Let’s break down more information on Renan Ferreira.

How Tall Is Renan Ferreira?

The Brazilian Ferreira is a towering presence in MMA, standing at an impressive 6 feet 8 inches tall (2.03 m). This Brazilian heavyweight has been making waves in the PFL and is now set to face one of the most formidable opponents in his career. With his 6’8″ frame and a reach that extends to 85 inches, he poses a significant challenge to any opponent.

Mike Tyson, Renan Ferreira, Ryan Bader – Photo By Tim Wheaton

Renan Ferreira Record

Brazil’s Ferreira boasts an impressive 13 wins and 3 losses, with a whopping 11 of his wins coming by way of KO and 1 by submission. Ferreira is known for his speed and explosive strength, which are unusual for a heavyweight of his stature.

Ferreira’s most notable title is the 2023 PFL Heavyweight Championship, and he is now on the cusp of potentially winning another prestigious title in his upcoming bout against Ngannou.

Ryan Bader vs Renan Ferreira

Ferreira’s most recent high-profile fight was against Ryan Bader in February 2024. In a stunning display of power, Ferreira knocked out the longtime Bellator champion in just 21 seconds. This was the Bellator Heavyweight Champion being knocked out by the PFL heavyweight champion. Watch Ryan Bader vs Renan Ferreira right here.

2024 PFL vs Bellator at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL & Bellator)

When is Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira?

The highly anticipated bout between Ferreira and Francis Ngannou is scheduled for October 19, 2024. This bout of titans will headline the PFL’s “Battle of the Giants” event, which is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will be available on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the U.S. and DAZN worldwide.