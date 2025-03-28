Jorge Masvidal calls for return fight with UFC star Leon Edwards: ‘I’m willing to prove how fragile he is’

ByRoss Markey
Former two-time welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal still appears to remain focused on a return to the UFC this year. And if he could pick his return foe for his Octagon comeback, he claims he finally wants to prove how “fragile” long-time rival, ex-champion, Leon Edwards is.

Masvidal, a former symbolic BMF champion in the promotion, ended his lengthy Octagon tenure back in 2023, suffering his fourth consecutive loss at the welterweight limit, in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision defeat against fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

And upon his exit, Masvidal briefly featured in the boxing ring, taking on past Octagon foe, Nate Diaz last year, suffering a controversial split decision loss to the Californian in a rematch of their 2019 main event fight at Madison Square Garden.

Jorge Masvidal eyes Leon Edwards in UFC return fight

However, in the time since, the Miami veteran has confirmed plans to make a return to the Octagon — having ditched long-time team, First Round Management in favor of representation from Ali Abdelaziz and Dominance MMA.

And this week, reacting to long-time foe, Edwards’ one-sided guillotine choke loss to Sean Brady at UFC London last weekend, Masvidal vowed to dispatch the Brit in a rescheduled grudge match if afforded the opportunity.

“I know for one thing, he (Leon Edwards) can’t wrestle me for five rounds,” Jorge Masvidal told Submission Radio. “So, I don’t have to worry about the takedowns, and I know on the feet, he’s fragile compared to me.

“The opponents we’ve faced, what he’s been able to do to them, what I’ve been able to do to them for the most part, besides (Kamaru) Usman, I’ve been able to put a lot of guys away that he fought and went to decision with,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “The way he takes shots and the way I take shots, he’s just fragile compared to me, and if we get in that cage, I’m willing to prove how fragile he is compared to me.”

Jorge Masvidal teases major fight announcement coming soon: ‘Biggest News of the Year’

Initially booked to fight in a pairing at UFC 269 back in 2021, Masvidal was forced from the pairing with Edwards citing an unspecified injury.

