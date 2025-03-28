Conor McGregor Opens Door for Mike Perry’s BKFC Return Against Himself “Come Home”

Conor McGregor has made a surprising U-turn regarding his stance on “Platinum” Mike Perry, expressing a willingness to welcome the fighter back to BKFC and even hinting at a potential matchup between the two.

Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry

The relationship between Conor McGregor and Mike Perry has been tumultuous in recent months. Following Perry’s knockout loss to Jake Paul in a boxing match last summer, McGregor reportedly “fired” Perry from BKFC, a promotion in which McGregor holds an ownership stake. This led to Perry’s departure from the organization and his subsequent involvement with the Dirty Boxing Championship, a new combat sports venture he co-founded.

However, in a recent BKFC press conference, McGregor’s tone changed dramatically. The former UFC double champion stated, “He should come home, Mike should come home, you know what I’m saying? He still shows love to the game and we’ll always have a bit of, we’ll always have love for Mike P for sure. And yeah, me and Mike would be a great fight for sure, 100%”

This statement not only indicates McGregor’s openness to Perry’s return to BKFC but also suggests the possibility of a high-profile bout between the two fighters. Such a matchup would undoubtedly generate significant interest in the combat sports world, given both fighters’ popularity and aggressive fighting styles.

Perry, known for his success in BKFC with victories over notable opponents such as Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez, has not competed in the promotion since his venture into boxing against Jake Paul.

Conor McGregor’s invitation could pave the way for Perry’s return to bare-knuckle competition, potentially setting up a clash between two of combat sports’ most colorful personalities. As the situation develops, fight fans will be eagerly watching to see if Perry accepts McGregor’s olive branch and whether this reconciliation leads to a high-stakes showdown in the BKFC ring.