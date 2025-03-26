UFC Fans React as Ilia Topuria Ditches ‘El Matador’ for ‘La Leyenda’ and Falls Flat

Ilia Topuria, the undefeated UFC athlete, has made a significant change to his identity as he moves up to the lightweight division. The Spanish-Georgian fighter, who recently vacated his featherweight title, has decided to retire his long-standing nickname “El Matador” in favor of a new moniker: “La Leyenda,” which translates to “The Legend” in English.

Ilia Topuria: ‘El Matador’ or ‘La Leyenda’

Ilia Topuria announced this change during a ceremony in Toledo, Spain, where a street was named in his honor. He explained that the new nickname reflects his belief in future greatness and his mentality of visualizing success before achieving it. “You need to see to believe. I first believe it, then I see it,” Topuria stated, emphasizing the reasoning behind his new identity.

However, the fighter’s move has not been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from UFC fans. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and skepticism about the nickname change. Some fans have criticized the new moniker as lacking originality and personality compared to “El Matador.”

One fan commented, “El Matador had personality… The Legend sounds like something a 12 year old would name himself,” highlighting the perceived immaturity of the new nickname. Another fan pointed out the potential risks of such a grandiose title, saying, “For some reason I feel like this isn’t going to age well lol.”

Others lamented the loss of what they saw as a unique and fitting nickname. “El Matador was better. ‘The Killer’ He killed Volk Max and next was Islam. He ruined the perfect gimmick,” one fan remarked, referring to Ilia Topuria’s impressive victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Some fans went as far as suggesting alternative, less flattering nicknames. “Le Cringe’ is just more accurate,” quipped one critic, while another simply stated, “La Stupid nickname.”

As Topuria prepares for his lightweight debut, it remains to be seen whether he can live up to his self-proclaimed legendary status. With Dana White confirming that an announcement about Topuria’s next fight will be made in the coming weeks, fans are eagerly waiting to see if “La Leyenda” can silence the critics.