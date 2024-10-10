The Return of the Predator: Francis Ngannou Warns Renan Ferreira Ahead of Showdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
Francis Ngannou urged to hurry boxing career quif f*cking around take f*cking payday

Francis Ngannou is excited to return to the cage after nearly three years away. As he prepares for his upcoming fight against Renan Ferreira on October 19, Ngannou warns his opponent that he is facing a different kind of challenge, stating that Ferreira will discover this in a difficult way.

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

The lineal MMA world champion, who captured the UFC heavyweight title, Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL after walking away from the UFC. Since then, he has had two major blockbuster boxing matches against champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Now, he is coming back into MMA against the towering Brazilian Renan Ferreira.

READ MORE:  Jon Anik Breaks Down the UFC Middleweight Division and What's Next For It's Top 3 Contenders
Joe Rogan claims Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury fight wad fixed they could pull it off

Renan Ferreira is a PFL world champion who just knocked out the Bellator heavyweight king Ryan Bader in merely 21 seconds. Ferreira and Francis Ngannou are set for a bout live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19.

Ngannou shared that his body is holding up well after undergoing knee surgery over two years ago, which took a long recovery period. He feels strong and ready for the fight. He explained:

“My body is holding up well…Obviously I had a knee surgery that was over two years, two years and a half [ago] now and it took me quite a long time, over a year, to really get back, but now I’m very strong. By the time that I get back into fight, I get very strong, so yes I can kick even though kicking is not like, my cup of tea but I do kick.

“I just turned 38 so I would say my retire age, I’m targeting around 41 as average…42. It could be 40 but this is like, just in the exceptional case…I’d just like to say I want to leave the sport before the sport leaves me. You know, I would like to leave at [the] top of my game.” [Ht Sportskeeda]

On the upcoming fight, he added:

“What I will say is that he [Ferreira] knows that he has a different beast in front of him – nothing he has ever faced. I hope he knows that because if not, he’s going to find out in not a nice way.”

READ MORE:  ‘I Felt It’ Alex Pereira Responds to Being Hurt by Rountree Jr. in Round 2 of UFC 307 Main Event

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts