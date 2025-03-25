“I Could Feel It” How Shauna Bannon Overcame Head Kick to Lock in Decisive Armbar

ByTimothy Wheaton
I Could Feel It How Shauna Bannon Overcame Head Kick to Lock in Decisive Armbar

In a stunning display of resilience, Shauna Bannon overcame a brutal head kick from Puja Tomar to secure a remarkable submission victory at UFC London. The fight took place on March 22, 2025, at The O2 Arena, and saw Bannon fall to the canvas and nearly get knocked out.

Shauna Bannon Armbar

Initially, Shauna Bannon did well with her karate style, landing several kicks in the first round. However, Tomar’s fortunes changed in the second round when she connected with a powerful head kick that sent Bannon crashing to the canvas.

Despite being visibly shaken, Shauna Bannon quickly regained her composure and transitioned into a grappling scenario. She was on her back but secured an armbar as Tomar went for the finish.

Shauna Bannon rallies from knockdown, lands armbar win over Puja Tomar - UFC London Highlights

As Bannon reflected on the pivotal moment, she noted, “Yeah, she caught me with a good head kick, and I was a bit wobbly there, but I just had to, you know, get the clinch, try and take her down, get my composure back, and just get back to the game plan. I knew that the armbar was there, I knew she’d give it to me. I could feel it. So, yeah, I just went for it, and thankfully it worked.”

She expertly adjusted her position, inverting under Tomar to secure the submission hold. The crowd watched in awe as Bannon tightened the armbar, prompting Tomar to tap out at 3:22 of the second round. This victory marked Bannon’s first submission win in her professional career and earned her a $50,000 performance bonus, the first of her UFC career. On what’s next, Shauna Bannon added:

“I want to keep the momentum going. I want to get back in there as soon as possible. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to keep climbing the ladder.”

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

