After Stopping Bo Nickal, Reinier de Ridder Wants Khamzat Chimaev “I Won’t Be Overwhelmed by His Aggression”

Reinier De Ridder is targetting Khamzat Chimaev. Reinier de Ridder’s recent knockout win over Bo Nickal has quickly shifted the conversation in the UFC middleweight division, with the Dutch contender now eyeing a high-profile clash against top-ranked Khamzat Chimaev.

Reinier De Ridder vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Reinier de Ridder recently discussed how he envisions a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev and reflected on his latest victory over Bo Nickal during an interview with Submission Radio.

The Dutch-born Reinier De Ridder expressed confidence in his chances against Chimaev, noting, “I think I have a good shot in a fight with Khamzat. What makes him special is the aggression he comes out with. A lot of people get overwhelmed by how explosive he is right away.” He acknowledged Chimaev’s intensity but suggested that he would not be easily rattled by it.

De Ridder has quickly made an impact since joining the promotion, notching three consecutive finishes over Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland, and Bo Nickal. The Dutch fighter, a former two-division champion in ONE Championship, now holds a 20-2 professional record and is seeking higher-ranked opposition as he climbs the UFC’s 185-pound ladder.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is undefeated at 14-0 and sits at number two in the UFC middleweight rankings. Khamzat Chimaev has established himself as a top contender with recent wins over former champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker, and is widely expected to challenge for the title against Dricus du Plessis later this year.

Reinier De Ridder Defeats Bo Nickal

Reinier De Ridder also spoke about his experience fighting in the United States, defeating Bo Nickal, highlighting the atmosphere provided by the American crowd. “The American crowd is so cool, man. They really come for a party. They were booing me a little bit when I walked out, but then after, they were pretty happy with me. I started shouting out some Iowa stuff and they responded very nicely,” he said.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands reacts after his victory by submission over Kevin Holland of the United States, not pictured, in a middleweight fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Reflecting on his recent TKO win over Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines, de Ridder explained his mindset going into the fight. “I wasn’t scared of his wrestling. I wasn’t scared of anything he brings. I made a choice to really focus on the stuff I brought to the fight in this one, and I think that’s important for anybody to know.” De Ridder’s approach paid off, as he finished Nickal in the second round with a knee to the body, handing the American collegiate wrestling standout his first professional loss.

Image via: Reuters

As de Ridder continues to rise in the division, a matchup with a top contender like Chimaev would represent a significant step toward title contention, pitting two of the division’s most skilled grapplers against each other at the top of the UFC middleweight class.