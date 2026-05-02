PFL Sioux Falls: Storley vs. Zendeli – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
PFL Sioux Falls: Storley vs. Zendeli - Full Results and Highlights

The Professional Fighters League heads to South Dakota with a stacked PFL Sioux Falls card headlined by the return of former interim Bellator welterweight titleholder Logan Storley.

Emanating from the Sanford Pentagon, Storley will step into the main event spotlight for a high-stakes clash against Florim Zendeli. Coming off a decision loss against Thad Jean during last year’s PFL World Tournament, Storley will look to climb back into the win column in his home state. That’ll be easier said than done when he meets Zendeli, a Macedonian standout who has yet to suffer defeat inside the Smart Cage.

Also on tap at PFL Sioux Falls is the return of former UFC title challenger Taila Santos, who looks to continue her climb up the PFL ranks. She faces Road to UFC veteran Qihui Yan, and 2025 PFL Europe lightweight tournament winner Alex Chizov steps into the co-main event for a showdown with Gadzhi Rabadanov.

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PFL Sioux Falls Main Card (ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Logan Storley def. Florim Zendeli via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25).

  • Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Alex Chizov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

  • Simeon Powell def. Emiliano Sordi via TKO (strikes) at 3:05 of Round 3.
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  • Sergey Bilostenniy def. Renan Ferreira via TKO (strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3.

  • Magomed Magomedov def. Leandro Higo via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29).

PFL Sioux Falls Preliminary Card (ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Rasul Magomedov def. Rafael Xavier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
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  • Sabrinna de Sousa def. Cheyanne Bowers via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

  • Sang Won Kim def. Humberto Bandenay via TKO (strikes) at 2:56 of Round 2.

  • Taila Santos def. Yan Qihui via TKO (body kick to strikes) at 2:02 of Round 1.

  • Angel Alvarez def. Bryce Logan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

  • Brett Bye def. Taylor Michels via TKO (strikes) at 3:40 of Round 1.

  • Djantou Nana def. Karl Williams via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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