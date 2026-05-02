PFL Sioux Falls: Storley vs. Zendeli – Full Results and Highlights

The Professional Fighters League heads to South Dakota with a stacked PFL Sioux Falls card headlined by the return of former interim Bellator welterweight titleholder Logan Storley.

Emanating from the Sanford Pentagon, Storley will step into the main event spotlight for a high-stakes clash against Florim Zendeli. Coming off a decision loss against Thad Jean during last year’s PFL World Tournament, Storley will look to climb back into the win column in his home state. That’ll be easier said than done when he meets Zendeli, a Macedonian standout who has yet to suffer defeat inside the Smart Cage.

Also on tap at PFL Sioux Falls is the return of former UFC title challenger Taila Santos, who looks to continue her climb up the PFL ranks. She faces Road to UFC veteran Qihui Yan, and 2025 PFL Europe lightweight tournament winner Alex Chizov steps into the co-main event for a showdown with Gadzhi Rabadanov.

PFL Sioux Falls Main Card (ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET)

Logan Storley def. Florim Zendeli via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25).

Who you got through 2 rounds? 👀#PFLSiouxFalls | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/cMnz30cyhw — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

STORLEY GETS THE W AT HOME 🔥



Logan Storley defeats Florim Zendeli to finish the night!#PFLSiouxFalls | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/f5Zw1zWXXQ — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Alex Chizov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

A slam to finish the fight!



Who do you have winning? 👀#PFLSiouxFalls | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/G3zWhMkeyI — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Back in the win column!



Gadzhi Rabadanov defeats Alex Chizov by unanimous decision!#PFLSiouxFalls | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/H2PMzATGbl — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Simeon Powell def. Emiliano Sordi via TKO (strikes) at 3:05 of Round 3.

SMOOOOOTH



SIMEON POWELL TAKES THE W IN A THRILLER 🔥#PFLSiouxFalls | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/nUuqfPnv4t — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Sergey Bilostenniy def. Renan Ferreira via TKO (strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3.

SERGEI BILOSTENNIY WITH A MONSTER FINISH 😱#PFLSiouxFalls | LIVE NOW on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/tWHXD1HfJ5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Magomed Magomedov def. Leandro Higo via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29).

MAGOMEDOV WITH THE SLAM#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/vYpZAnVxAv — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Magomed Magomedov takes it in a close one! 🍿



He defeats Leandro Higo by split decision. #PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/4sZPtsUg7G — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

PFL Sioux Falls Preliminary Card (ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET)

Rasul Magomedov def. Rafael Xavier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Rasul Magomedov had him wobbling 👊#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/PyAN36Kdtz — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

9-0!



Rasul Magomedov continues his dominant run as a professional 💪#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/35Ef477Qtm — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Sabrinna de Sousa def. Cheyanne Bowers via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

An eventful first round between Sabrinna de Sousa and Cheyanne Bowers 🍿#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/pOvUn0jgfO — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

The element of surprise 😱



Cheyanne Bowers gets creative with this kick.#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/wnGDN9RTcp — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

WHAT A BATTLE



Sabrinna de Sousa gets the W in a thriller vs. Cheyanne Bowers#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/YhOfGU6sW3 — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Sang Won Kim def. Humberto Bandenay via TKO (strikes) at 2:56 of Round 2.

SANG WON KIM WITH AUTHORITY 👊#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/w77dyvZxPR — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Taila Santos def. Yan Qihui via TKO (body kick to strikes) at 2:02 of Round 1.

TAILA SANTOS ENDS IT WITH A BODY KICK 😱#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/FP86rixvbe — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Taila Santos defeats Qihui Yan by TKO in the first round!#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/iSDBNgtMwt — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Angel Alvarez def. Bryce Logan via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Angel Alvarez vs. Bryce Logan was a good one 🍿



Who takes it? #PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/o4qDDyOr7X — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Angel Alvarez defeats Bryce Logan by unanimous decision!#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/btN4AePtZ5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 3, 2026

Brett Bye def. Taylor Michels via TKO (strikes) at 3:40 of Round 1.

BYE BYE 👋



Brett Bye gets it done in the first round of his professional debut!#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/upFZ8mqYh3 — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 2, 2026

Djantou Nana def. Karl Williams via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Underway in Sioux Falls!



Maxwell Djantou Nana and Karl Williams are kicking us off 💪#PFLSiouxFalls | Early Card LIVE NOW on ESPN App | Main Card 10PM EST on ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/3hh48vPGbY — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 2, 2026