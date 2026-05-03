Amanda Nunes Breaks Silence Amid Ronda Rousey’s Kayla Harrison Controversy

The women’s MMA landscape just got a whole lot busier. Ronda Rousey’s comeback fight against Gina Carano is confirmed for May 16 on Netflix, and it’s already stirring up conversation across the sport. Before Rousey and Carano square off at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, former two-weight champion Amanda Nunes has weighed in on what the return means for women’s combat sports, and she’s got her own plans.

While Ronda Attacks Harrison, Amanda Nunes Breaks Silence on Title Plans

Rousey had a different take on whether Harrison versus Nunes deserved the “GOAT matchup” label. At the Netflix press conference in New York, she scoffed at the notion that Harrison’s bout with Nunes represented the biggest women’s fight ever.

Going further, Rousey took aim at Harrison directly during her rant, saying the champion “couldn’t even keep the 145-lb division around” and questioning why, if Harrison’s fight with Nunes was supposedly the greatest of all time, she wasn’t earning the same money Rousey commanded a decade earlier. The comment cut deeper than the typical trash talk—Rousey was essentially saying the numbers don’t lie about which fights the sport actually values.

As for Rousey and Carano’s superfight, Nunes sees it as a win for the division itself, not something to tear down. “I don’t see anything horrible here. Ronda come back, she’s gonna fight, everybody’s gonna watch it, and me, I hope soon too. This is women’s MMA win, and I’m happy about it.” That’s a measured take from someone who’s been through nearly every major moment in women’s MMA history.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Nunes said her focus isn’t on the drama surrounding the fight announcement. “Honestly I don’t see nobody losing. You know Ronda Rousey back she’s gonna fight Gina this is great for women’s MMA, this is great for all of us, and I don’t know what is going on with Kayla. I just want the day though. I want Kayla to give me a day, I want to get in face her though.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Ronda Rousey, Jake Paul, and Gina Carano pose onstage during Netflix’s Ronda Rousey x Gina Carano Los Angeles MMA Press Conference at Intuit Dome on March 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kayla Harrison, the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion, had been set to defend her title against Nunes at UFC 324 in January. But Harrison underwent neck surgery to repair herniated discs in the weeks leading up to the fight, forcing the postponement. While Harrison recovers, Nunes isn’t sitting around waiting. Her point about wanting “a day” with Harrison signals she’s keeping her title shot front and center.

“For sure I’m gonna defend, I’m gonna get in my belt defend as long as possible. I feel so good, I feel like I’m in the best moment of my whole life, my whole career. I’m healthy, I’m training good, my body feel good, my mind feel good, my spirit feel good and I’m so happy. I can’t wait to bring my belt back to complete everything what I feel right now.” Amanda nunes added.

With Rousey making news and Carano stepping back into the cage after years away, Nunes is keeping her sights locked on Harrison. The championship belt and a title defense are what’s next on her timeline, and based on what she told MMA Junkie, she’s not wavering on that goal.