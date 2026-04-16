Ronda Rousey: Dana White Is Not In Charge of the UFC

Ronda Rousey continues to criticize the UFC brass and has specifically been targeting Hunter Campbell for the past few months.

Rousey is set to return to MMA and will face Gina Carano on May 16 in a hexagon cage. This fight headlines Netflix’s first MMA event and MVP’s inaugural MMA event.

During a sit-down with CBS, “Rowdy” once more narrated that she first reached out to the UFC to make the Carano bout; however, things ultimately didn’t work out due to various reasons.

Image: Netflix

Ronda Rousey fires another shot at Hunter Campbell, says Dana White has no control over the UFC anymore

Ronda Rousey then took a jab at UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, claiming he tried to sabotage her MMA return by pushing her toward other opponents and suggesting that Carano wasn’t serious about making a comeback. She said:

“I first reached out to the UFC to get it done because I have so much love for them and Dana for what he did for me, but he’s not really in charge anymore. Now this guy, Hunter Campbell is running things and he was really trying to like sabotage the deal and get me to fight other people and misrepresenting Gina, saying she wasn’t serious and wasn’t going to make the weight.

Check out Ronda Rousey’s comments below:

Ronda Rousey just LOST IT on UFC champion Kayla Harrison 😳



“The only reason she has a job is because of me. She has the charisma of a wet towel.



The b*tch isn’t even bigger than Paddy the Baddy. Why is she getting paid less now than I was 10 years ago? Riddle me this b*tch.” pic.twitter.com/pGHpCMITHZ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 15, 2026

After not coming to terms with the UFC, she and Carano decided to take the matter into their own hands and reached out to Jake Paul’s MVP, under whose banner the two pioneers of women’s MMA will make their respective comebacks and fight each other.

A LEGACY SHOWDOWN 🔥 #RouseyCarano



RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/cybtQHNyPT — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) February 17, 2026

Meanwhile, coming to Rousey’s claim that White is not in charge anymore. Even the 56-year-old has claimed earlier this year that he’s opted out of matchmaking decisions and is also not involved in formulating or handling UFC fighters’ contracts.