Arman Tsarukyan Mocks American Airlines in Viral Moment ft. Nina-Marie Daniele

After being kicked off an American Airlines flight, top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has spent the rest of his day taking multiple digs online at the airline.



Earlier today, it was reported by multiple media outlets that the Armenian fighter, while traveling to Philadelphia for RAF 08, was asked to deboard the plane along with two teammates for using his phone during takeoff, among other reasons.

Arman Tsarukyan Kicked Off Flight Over Phone Use During Takeoff. [Image via UFC and Unsplash]

After this incident, “Ahalkalakets” boarded a private jet and landed in Philly in style. Meanwhile, in a hilarious clip, he jokingly told Nina-Marie Daniele to do 10 pushups, or he’s sending her straight to American Airlines. The 29-year-old posted on his Instagram:

“10 push-ups or she goes to American Airlines ✈️😂 @ninamariedaniele”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s post ft. Nina-Marie Daniele below:

American Airlines issues an official statement regarding the Arman Tsarukyan incident

New footage has surfaced in which Arman Tsarukyan is arguing with a flight attendant while recording a video before being kicked off the flight.



Meanwhile, the concerned airlines have already stated what happened and why “Ahalkalakets” and his team members were removed from the flight. The official statement reads:

“On April 16, American Airlines flight 513 returned to the gate at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for customers who refused to follow federal regulations. Safety is our top priority, and we expect our customers to comply with crew member instructions while on board our aircraft, which include staying seated while the aircraft is taxiing.”

Check out the official statement and Arman Tsarukyan arguing with a flight attendant below:

🚨 According to a statement from American Airlines, Arman Tsarukyan and his friends were standing in the aisle while the plane was taxiing and refused to return to their assigned seats



Crew members attempted to get them seated before the decision was made to remove them from the… https://t.co/EKC270aaj2 pic.twitter.com/CGlFFRUMl4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 17, 2026

Tsarukyan returns to Real American Freestyle this weekend to face UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.