Merab Dvalishvili Nearly Quit Petr Yan Fight Mid-Camp

The doctors wanted Merab Dvalishvili to pull out of UFC 323. However, “The Machine” had other plans in mind.

Dvalishvili, the former UFC bantamweight champion, lost his title to Petr Yan in a rematch last year.

That same year, he had successfully defended his belt three times. If Dvalishvili had managed to get past Yan again, he would have become the first champion in the promotion’s history to register 4 UFC successful title defenses in just 12 months.

Doctors wanted Merab Dvalishvili to withdraw from UFC 323

Merab Dvalishvili had undergone three weight cuts already in 2025. Before UFC 323, things did not look great, and a fourth weight cut wasn’t advised for the then 34-year-old Dvalishvili. There were also some issues in training camp due to which the UFC doctors wanted him to pull out of the Yan rematch.

However, “The Machine” did not listen. During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, he said:

“I like to take challenges. I like to take risks. That’s what I am. That’s what got me here. I knew already. During the training camp [for UFC 323], there were some issues. UFC doctors told me that I can pull out. But that’s who I am. I do not want to make excuses. I like to deal with challenges. I had worse situations before some fights, and I still made it through and won.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

🚨Merab Dvalishvili reveals that during training camp for his second fight with Petr Yan, UFC doctors told him he could pull out of the fight 😳



"I already knew during the camp that there were some issues.



UFC doctors told me that I could pull out, but I… That’s who I am.I… pic.twitter.com/DWhnZwyGdi — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) April 17, 2026

Despite falling short in the rematch, Dvalishvili pushed a relentless pace for five rounds, constantly hunting takedowns against Yan and even engaging in a slugfest.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: Petr Yan (R) punches Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The UFC has already promised him a title rematch once “No Mercy” is ready. The two are expected to run it back in the third quarter of 2026 and finally settle the score, with the rivalry now sitting at 1–1.