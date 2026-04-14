Donald Trump Gives White House UFC Update During Bizarre DoorDash McDonald’s Delivery

President Donald Trump turned a White House McDonald’s delivery into an impromptu media session this week, using the moment to promote his “no tax on tips” message, float a new name for the planned UFC card on White House grounds, and answer questions about the Iran conflict. In the middle of that unusual scene, Trump said the UFC event could feature a 4,500-seat arena on the lawn and giant screens near the back of the White House complex so as many as 50,000 to 100,000 people could watch.

Donald Trump Offers Update to UFC White House Event

President Donald Trump offered a fresh update on the planned UFC event at the White House during one of the stranger press moments of the year, standing with a DoorDash driver who had just delivered McDonald’s to the Oval Office as he spoke about tax policy, Iran, and fight night logistics. Reuters reported that Trump staged the delivery to spotlight his effort to sell his tip-tax policy, while other questions quickly pulled the event into foreign policy and sports.

🚨 🇺🇸 Donald Trump says they will put huge screens in the back of the White House so up to 100,000 fans could watch the fights.



He also says they might rename the card to UFC 1776:



“That’s a good idea. I’ll tell that to Dana White.



They’re building a 4,500-seat arena right on… pic.twitter.com/hT8spc6yTD — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 13, 2026

The delivery driver was identified as Sharon Simmons, a full-time DoorDash worker whom the White House and DoorDash said relies on tips as a main part of her income. The White House said Simmons has worked as a Dasher since 2021, and DoorDash said the visit was meant to mark the effect of the “No Tax on Tips” policy on workers like her. During the event, Trump handed Simmons what Reuters described as what appeared to be a $100 bill after a reporter asked whether White House staff tip well.

That setup soon gave way to a UFC update. When asked whether the card could be called “UFC 1776,” Trump said, “That’s a good idea,” adding that he would pass it along to UFC CEO Dana White. He then described the scale of the planned event in more detail, saying organizers are preparing a 4,500-seat arena “right there” on the lawn and large viewing areas in the back, with enough room for roughly 50,000 to 100,000 people to follow the fights on giant screens. Reports tied to the event have referred to the show as “UFC Freedom 250” or “UFC White House,” with the date listed as June 14, 2026, on White House grounds.

Iran War

Trump also used the same appearance to address the Iran war. Reuters said the White House had hoped to talk up the economy, but the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran had overtaken that message, especially with higher oil prices affecting fuel costs. Separate reporting on the White House exchange said Trump took questions on tensions around Iran during the DoorDash appearance, with coverage describing the media scrum as shifting from a tax photo op into a discussion of the conflict.

During the DoorDash photo op, Trump said the sticking point with Iran remained its nuclear program, adding that Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon” and claiming he still believed Tehran would eventually agree to a deal. At the same time, the latest reporting says the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz had come into effect, U.S. officials warned ships they could face interception or capture, and Iran responded with threats toward ports tied to American allies while still signaling that it was willing to talk.

The UFC White House event is currently listed as UFC Freedom 250, and the published main card is headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, with Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane in the co-main event for the interim heavyweight title set for June 14.

The White House card is still being sold as a major spectacle, and Trump is now publicly entertaining “UFC 1776” as a possible label. For everyone else, the image was harder to miss, a president holding fast food at the White House door, tipping a delivery driver, talking tax cuts, and previewing a UFC show while fielding questions on Iran.