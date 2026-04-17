Esteban Rodriguez KOs Chris Camozzi to Claim Interim Cruiserweight Crown – BKFC 88 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Esteban Rodriguez KOs Chris Camozzi to Claim Interim Cruiserweight Crown - BKFC 88 Highlights

Esteban Rodriguez delivered an exciting comeback against Chris Camozzi to capture the interim cruiserweight world title at BKFC 88.

Rodriguez came out like a madman, furiously swinging in hopes of securing a quick finish against the former UFC fighter. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, that strategy did not pay off. As we approached the second stanza, Rodriguez appeared to be suffering from severe fatigue as Camozzi took over the contest.

Near the one-minute mark of the third, the bout was paused after Camozzi appeared to throw an illegal shot while holding Rodriguez in a headlock. It was later determined that the punch was legal. No point was taken, and the fight resumed, with Camozzi bagging another round on the scorecards.

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Camozzi appeared to have things well in hand while ripping to Rodriguez’s body with 30 seconds left in the penultimate round. However, a glancing uppercut from Rodriguez sent Camozzi stumbling. Moments later, Camozzi took a knee, and the referee initiated the 10-count.

In an incredible turn of events, Camozzi was unable to continue, bringing the bout to an end and delivering the biggest win of Rodriguez’s bare-knuckle career.

Official Result: Esteban Rodriguez def. Chris Camozzi via KO at 1:43 of Round 4 to win the interim BKFC cruiserweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez at BKFC 88:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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