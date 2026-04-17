Esteban Rodriguez KOs Chris Camozzi to Claim Interim Cruiserweight Crown – BKFC 88 Highlights

Esteban Rodriguez delivered an exciting comeback against Chris Camozzi to capture the interim cruiserweight world title at BKFC 88.

Rodriguez came out like a madman, furiously swinging in hopes of securing a quick finish against the former UFC fighter. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, that strategy did not pay off. As we approached the second stanza, Rodriguez appeared to be suffering from severe fatigue as Camozzi took over the contest.

Near the one-minute mark of the third, the bout was paused after Camozzi appeared to throw an illegal shot while holding Rodriguez in a headlock. It was later determined that the punch was legal. No point was taken, and the fight resumed, with Camozzi bagging another round on the scorecards.

Camozzi appeared to have things well in hand while ripping to Rodriguez’s body with 30 seconds left in the penultimate round. However, a glancing uppercut from Rodriguez sent Camozzi stumbling. Moments later, Camozzi took a knee, and the referee initiated the 10-count.

In an incredible turn of events, Camozzi was unable to continue, bringing the bout to an end and delivering the biggest win of Rodriguez’s bare-knuckle career.

Official Result: Esteban Rodriguez def. Chris Camozzi via KO at 1:43 of Round 4 to win the interim BKFC cruiserweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Chris Camozzi vs. Esteban Rodriguez at BKFC 88:

WHAT A START 👏#BKFC88 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/lnpupoXx38 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 18, 2026

Rodriguez is tired 😲#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/ujHetCrjA8 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

ESTEBAN RODRIGUEZ GETS THE STOPPAGE AT THE END OF ROUND 4 😤🔥#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/wgqhn3OcS0 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

AND NEWWWW#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/HzZVjbpal1 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026