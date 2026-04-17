BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
BKFC 88

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — for BKFC 88, headlined by an interim cruiserweight title showdown between Chris Camozzi and Esteban Rodriguez.

After surrendering his strap to Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83 in October, Camozzi will look to once again claim gold inside the squared circle. Standing in his way will be Rodriguez, who has put together an impressive 5-1 run, including three straight knockouts.

Also on tap is a lightweight clash between Denver native Ramiro Figueroa and Puerto Rico’s Elvin Brito, and a heavyweight scrap pitting Josh Copeland against Corey Willis.

Former UFC standout Josh Fremd will also look for his first career win under the BKFC banner when he makes his promotional debut against 46-fight veteran Jared Torgeson.

READ MORE:  Esteban Rodriguez "The Next Most Entertaining Fighter in the World" Targets Chris Camozzi and Interim Gold at BKFC 88

BKFC 88 Main Card

  • Esteban Rodríguez def. Chris Camozzi via KO at 1:43 of Round 4 to win the interim BKFC cruiserweight championship.

  • Ramiro Figueroa def. Elvin Brito via unanimous decision  (49-45, 49-45, 48-46).
READ MORE:  Esteban Rodriguez "The Next Most Entertaining Fighter in the World" Targets Chris Camozzi and Interim Gold at BKFC 88

  • Corey Willis def. Josh Copeland via TKO (injury) at 2:00 of Round 2.

  • Josh Fremd def. Jared Torgenson via KO at 1:36 of Round 1.

  • Rodney Hinton def. Andrew Yates via TKO at 0:22 of Round 1.
READ MORE:  Esteban Rodriguez "The Next Most Entertaining Fighter in the World" Targets Chris Camozzi and Interim Gold at BKFC 88

  • Deron Winn def. Erick Lozano via TKO (retirement) at 0:47 of Round 3.

  • Octavion Turner def. Joby Steffensmeier via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46).

BKFC 88 Prelims

  • Anthony Yost def. Angelo Trujillo via unanimous decision (30-23, 30-23, 30-23).
  • Matt Maestas def. Ruben Arroyo via TKO at 1:54 of Round 2.

READ MORE:  Esteban Rodriguez "The Next Most Entertaining Fighter in the World" Targets Chris Camozzi and Interim Gold at BKFC 88

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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