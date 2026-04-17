BKFC 88: Camozzi vs. Rodriguez – Full Results and Highlights

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — for BKFC 88, headlined by an interim cruiserweight title showdown between Chris Camozzi and Esteban Rodriguez.

After surrendering his strap to Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83 in October, Camozzi will look to once again claim gold inside the squared circle. Standing in his way will be Rodriguez, who has put together an impressive 5-1 run, including three straight knockouts.

Also on tap is a lightweight clash between Denver native Ramiro Figueroa and Puerto Rico’s Elvin Brito, and a heavyweight scrap pitting Josh Copeland against Corey Willis.

Former UFC standout Josh Fremd will also look for his first career win under the BKFC banner when he makes his promotional debut against 46-fight veteran Jared Torgeson.

BKFC 88 Main Card

Esteban Rodríguez def. Chris Camozzi via KO at 1:43 of Round 4 to win the interim BKFC cruiserweight championship.

WHAT A START 👏#BKFC88 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/lnpupoXx38 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 18, 2026

Rodriguez is tired 😲#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/ujHetCrjA8 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

ESTEBAN RODRIGUEZ GETS THE STOPPAGE AT THE END OF ROUND 4 😤🔥#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/wgqhn3OcS0 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

AND NEWWWW#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/HzZVjbpal1 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

Ramiro Figueroa def. Elvin Brito via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46).

Early knockdown in the Co-main event! #BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/so13ZMy7vn — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

Ramiro Figueroa takes the Co-main event! ✅#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/archCSFzC3 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

Corey Willis def. Josh Copeland via TKO (injury) at 2:00 of Round 2.

FIGHTER RETIREMENT FOR JOSH COPELAND BETWEEN RDS 2 AND 3! 🤯#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/gBPdMwoEcz — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

Josh Fremd def. Jared Torgenson via KO at 1:36 of Round 1.

JOSH FREMD LOOKING LIKE A NATURAL IN HIS BKFC DEBUT! 😮‍💨#BKFC88 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/8zMomRbqdn — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 18, 2026

Rodney Hinton def. Andrew Yates via TKO at 0:22 of Round 1.

CONTROVERSIAL STOPPAGE?! DROP YOUR THOUGHTS! 😤#BKFC88 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/6eDomssB2P — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 18, 2026

Deron Winn def. Erick Lozano via TKO (retirement) at 0:47 of Round 3.

THE REF WAVED IT OFF!! 🤯#BKF88 | April 17 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/0dUvpjPPT0 — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) April 18, 2026

Octavion Turner def. Joby Steffensmeier via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46).

OCTAVIN TURNER MOVES TO 2-0 AFTER A HARD FOUGHT W 😤👊#BKFC88 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/HbNbfWFD25 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 18, 2026

BKFC 88 Prelims

Anthony Yost def. Angelo Trujillo via unanimous decision (30-23, 30-23, 30-23).

Matt Maestas def. Ruben Arroyo via TKO at 1:54 of Round 2.