Watch: Former WWE Champion Jake Hager Delivers Thunderous KO In Power Slap Debut

Jake Hager has successfully added Power Slap to his already diverse fighting portfolio.

Hager generated plenty of buzz when it was announced last month that he’d signed with Dana White’s slap-fighting promotion, and on Friday night at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, he delivered on the hype by dropping Devin Jenkins in the third round of their heavyweight clash at Power Slap 19.

Image: Power Slap website

Jake Hager Sleeps Devin Jenkins At Power Slap 19

Forced to go first after losing the coin toss, Jake Hager took the opening strike from 0-2 opponent Devin Jenkins. The former two-time WWE heavyweight champion absorbed it comfortably, quickly regained his footing, and fired back with a heavy slap that staggered Jenkins, leaving him stumbling and wildly off balance.

The second round followed a similar pattern, with “Big Jinxx” posing little threat as his slap lacked real effect. “Rock Hard” answered with another heavy counter that sent Jenkins reeling on unsteady legs. Though Jenkins took that shot better, he still couldn’t generate any meaningful offense. In the third round, his slap only managed to dislodge the 44-year-old former pro wrestler’s ear protection, with minimal effect otherwise.

However, Hager fired a crushing left that landed flush on Jenkins’ face, dropping him to the canvas as his legs gave way. “Big Jinxx” struggled back to his feet, only to slump down again moments later, prompting the referee to halt the bout.

THAT'LL DO IT👋



Debut dubs for Jake Hager Jack Swagger‼️



Watch $VET #PowerSlap19 LIVE NOW on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/79NMScs1Vl pic.twitter.com/Lm4wigPQD2 — Power Slap (@powerslap) April 18, 2026

During his time with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jake Hager also made a brief but notable run in professional MMA under the Bellator banner between 2019 and 2020, compiling an unbeaten 3-0 record with one no contest.

“Rock Hard” last competed at Bellator 250 in October 2020, where he earned a split decision victory over Brandon Calton. The only blemish on his record came against Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231, when repeated inadvertent groin strikes left his opponent unable to continue, resulting in a no contest.