Carlos Ulberg’s Insane Title Win At UFC 327 Came with Torn ACL and Tibia Damage

BySubham
Carlos Ulberg

Newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg will not return to the octagon anytime soon.

This past weekend, “Black Jag” captured the championship after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in Round 1 of the UFC 327 main event, where the vacant 205-pound strap was up for grabs.

During the bout, Ulberg had to overcome severe adversity as he could barely put weight on his leg and was visibly off-balance with an injured knee after Prochazka tore into it.

But the Czech star didn’t press for the finish, and soon after, the Kiwi caught him off guard, dropped him, and followed up with vicious ground-and-pound to win the UFC title on one leg.

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MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (R-L) Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand kicks Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Carlos Ulberg underwent knee surgery yesterday and informed fans the same via social media.

Check out Carlos Ulberg’s post below:


Now Ulberg’s manager, Ash Belcastro, has confirmed to Ariel Helwani that “Black Jag” snapped his ACL at UFC 327, went under the knife yesterday, and the procedure “went really well.

Belcastro also informed Helwani that since Ulberg fought for a few minutes with a torn ACL, he has experienced tibia damage and bone bruising. However, now things look better, and as per the manager:

“[Ulberg] is dedicated to getting back as soon as he can.”

Check out Ariel Helwani’s post below:

When will Carlos Ulberg return?

According to Cleveland Clinic, a busted-up ACL usually takes six to nine months to heal. However, competitive athletes are advised to give it a little more time before getting back into business.

In Ulberg’s case, even with top-tier medical care, physio, and a proper rehab process, the 35-year-old is more likely to be back in action next year. In the meantime, the UFC could book an interim light heavyweight title bout to keep the division moving.

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Subham is a writer and editor with experience spanning MMA, Health & Fitness, true crime, and pop culture. He has previously worked with Sportskeeda MMA, SK True Crime, and SK Pop, Movies, and Shows.
He currently covers the UFC for LowKickMMA and MMA Pros Picks.

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