Fan Gets Massive Jon Jones Tattoo, Leaves Internet Divided

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones, who loves getting inked, was impressed by a tattoo a fan made of Jones holding the UFC gold strap on his shoulders.



During a recent interaction with the aforementioned fan, “Bones” saw his portrait inked on a fan’s thigh and was starstruck after looking at it. He remarked: “That’s crazy.”



Jones also signed the fan’s leg, patted it, and even slapped it in excitement.

Check out the interaction below:

This fan got a Jon Jones tattoo on his leg and Jon was loving it 😂



(via IG / mariodiazmma) pic.twitter.com/CWKytlG8yO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 13, 2026

Netizens, however, did not like the tattoo. Multipe users quipped:

“Grown man with another man tattooed on his body is insanity.”

“Good for him. It’s weird, but a lot of people get odd tattoos. I wouldn’t ever get a person tattooed on me unless it’s my kid.”

“Who the f*ck would do that lmao.”

“That slap at the end, Jones never beating the allegations 😭😭”

“You gotta be a total bit*h to get another man’s face tattooed on your body.”

Jon Jones also has two tattoos

The first one is on his chest, and the second is near his left rib cage. The chest tattoo features a Bible verse from the Book of Philippians, while the second consists of two symbols.

Check them out below:

Jon Jones may return to the octagon sooner than expected

After being left off the UFC White House Card, Jon Jones had asked the company to release him and was not happy with the lowball offer. However, more recently, after a conversation with Hunter Campbell, Jones has given fans hope that they might see him compete sooner than expected, and that he isn’t ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

Jones had stem cell treatment for his hip arthritis and says he now feels great. But for now, he is busy helping his protege Gable Steveson, who most recently signed with the UFC and is going to fight in July on the International Fight Week card.