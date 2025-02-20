I Had No Idea She Was a Porn Star! Rampage Jackson on His Adult Film Dating Surprise

Former UFC champion and MMA legend Quinton Rampage Jackson recently shared a wild story about a night out that took an unexpected turn. Speaking candidly, Jackson recalled meeting a woman at a bar, hitting it off, and even exchanging numbers—only to later discover she was an adult film star.

Rampage Jackson And the Adult Film Star

According to Jackson, the night started casually as he and his group, which included his manager Tiki Ghosn, were out socializing and having drinks. At some point, Rampage Jackson and a young lady hit it off and exchanged numbers. Later on, they were hanging out and Tiki seemed to recognize the woman but couldn’t immediately place her. Rampage Jackson, on his podcast, explained:

“I met this hot-ass, uh, chick—she looked Asian or some, and we hit it off and stuff like that. At the end of the night, she gave me a kiss and gave me her phone number… We were chilling and getting drinks later at the bar, and Tiki was like, “I know this girl from somewhere” … “She was like, “You really don’t know who I am?” I’m like, “Hell no, I don’t know who you are.” She said, “I’m a porn star.” I was like, “Shut the F* up! What’s your name?” She told me her porn name, and I went back and told Tiki . He said, “Yeah!” … Then she got into a conversation where she said she wanted to date me ’cause she was like, “Look, we’ve been having fun.””

That’s when she directly asked Jackson, “You really don’t know who I am?”Jackson admitted he had no idea. That’s when she revealed she was a porn star, a revelation that left Jackson stunned. He immediately asked for her stage name, then went back to confirm the news with Tiki who apparently recognized her right away.

This was revealed in a conversation with MMA fighter Rob McCullough who had married adult film actress Lexxi Tyler.

While Rampage Jackson didn’t disclose the woman’s identity, he mentioned that the conversation eventually turned more personal, with the woman expressing interest in dating him, citing how much fun they had together. The story has since sparked curiosity among fans, leaving many wondering who the mystery adult film star might have been. Fans speculate from Asa Akira to Mia Khalifa and everyone in between.