16 Years Later, ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Forrest Griffin are Still Arguing About Their UFC TItle Match

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson thinks he beat Forrest Griffin and he’s ready to die on that hill.

During a recent episode of his JAXXON podcast, ‘Rampage’ hosted former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin—the very man who beat him for the 205-pound title all the way back at UFC 86 on July 5, 2008. Jackson lost the fight via unanimous decision, snapping a six-fight win streak that stretched back to his days of fighting under the PRIDE FC banner.

As the two started to open some old wounds, ‘Rampage’ made it abundantly clear that he believed he won the fight despite what all three judges ruled.

“You just think you beat me in that fight?” Griffin questioned. “I do. I do think I beat you in the fight,” Jackson replied. “I do think—because I watched the fight. I’m the first person to admit when I lose. I fight with honor.”

‘Rampage’ and Griffin never ran it back inside the Octagon

Jackson would go on to win four of his next five fights, but would never reclaim the light heavyweight title. He’d have an opportunity to do so at UFC 134, but ‘Rampage’ ultimately succumbed to a fourth-round submission choke against then-champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

As for Griffin, the TUF legend would go on to lose the 205-pound crown in his very next fight, surrendering the gold to Rashad Evans five months later. Griffin fought five more times after that before hanging up his gloves for good. His iconic clash with Stephan Bonnar at the inaugural Ultimate Fighter finale was inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2013.