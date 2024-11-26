Rafael Fiziev Promises Fireworks, Blood, and a Knockout Against Dustin Poirier

Ataman’ Rafael Fiziev is looking for a match in the competitive UFC lightweight division and has his eyes on the UFC staple Dustin Poirier for a potential fight. ‘The Diamond’ has been a perpetual top-contender and an entertaining fighter for nearly a decade in the UFC.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Dustin Poirier

Earlier this week, a false report was released stating that Rafael Fiziev is set to face Dustin Poirier. Of course, this was not true. However, ‘Ataman‘ commented on a potential fight during a recent interview with Submission Radio. He explained:

“He’s a legend, a former champion. For me, it’s like a miracle if I fight with Dustin [Poirier], but I’m not sure about this … I think it doesn’t matter who I fight against—Dustin is always a good fight because he likes to show a show for people. If I fight him, if it happens, yeah, for sure, it will be like fireworks and blood. Maybe a knockout.”

Fiziev grew up in Kyrgyzstan where he began his martial arts journey at the age of 11. Initially taking up Muay Thai to combat bullying, he later expanded his skillset to include various combat sports such as boxing, sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Currently, ‘Ataman’ is ranked #11 in the UFC lightweight rankings and is feared due to his dangerous striking.

‘The Diamond’ Poirier has been a staple of the UFC and is a perpetually thrilling fighter. The fan-favorite is constantly collecting fight of the night bonuses due to his exciting matches.

Rafael Fiziev is coming off of two losses and underwent surgery recently. On his next bout, he explained: