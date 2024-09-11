Rafael Fiziev cleared for UFC return amid ACL injury, echoes plans for fight with Dan Hooker

Tiger Muay Thai striking ace, Rafael Fiziev has confirmed he has been cleared to return to action amid his nasty ACL injury suffered a year ago — and wants to share the Octagon with the likes of Beneil Dariush and surging star, Dan Hooker in his next outing.

Fiziev, who retains the number nine rank in the official lightweight pile, will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid in his return to action, most recently suffering a TKO loss against fellow European star, Mateusz Gamrot in a main event slot back in September of last year — which came after a notable ACL tear.

Prior to that, Fiziev — who has also spent his time training in Florida amongst the talent at Kill Cliff FC, turned in a Fight of the Night showcase en route to a controversial split decision loss against former interim and symbolic BMF champion, Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 in London.

Rafael Fiziev confirms plan for year-end UFC return

And confirming plans to return to action after gaining clearance to compete following his ACL injury, Fiziev listed a who’s who of opponents on his hitlist — including the above-mentioned Hooker, and Liverpool grappling sensation, Paddy Pimblett.

“I’m ready to fight now — I’m ready to fight (in) November, December and [December would be perfect],” Rafael Fiziev told MMA Fighting. “And honestly — anybody. I’m ready to fight with anybody, but I have [a] few names because nobody called me to fight.”

“Also, (Dan) Hooker,” Rafael Fiziev explained. “He [talked] a bit about me like a few times. Now [would[ you like to fight me? I’m ready now, Mr. Tattoo. If you want to fight, we can do [a] good show. I believe that if we are fighting, when the cage closes, me and you in the cage, we can make like holy hell in the cage and if we stand in there together.”

Without a win since a main event clash at the Apex facility where he took home a fifth round knockout win over former undisputed champion, Rafael dos Anjos, Fiziev had also racked up notable victories over the likes of Renato Moicano, King Green, and Brad Riddell during that winning spree.