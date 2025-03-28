Watch: Kayla Harrison Tests Her Skills Against Lightning-Fast 105lb Muay Thai Star in Must-See Sparring Session

In a recent seminar, Muay Thai star Duangdawnoi Looksaikongdin and UFC athlete Kayla Harrison engaged in a spirited sparring session. This was a Judo Olympian and UFC athlete facing a Muay Thai champion. Duangdawnoi competes at merely 105 lbs while Harrison competes anywhere from 135-155 lbs, and even went as high as 170 lbs during her Olympic years.

Judo vs. Muay Thai

Duangdawnoi Looksaikongdin is a prominent figure in the world of Muay Thai, hailing from the renowned Looksaikongdin Gym in Min Buri district, north of Bangkok. The 23-year-old fighter boasts an impressive record of 120 fights. Duangdawnoi’s accolades include the 2014 WPMF world championship in the -47kg category, as well as titles in the WMO and OPBF.

See the sparring session, hosted at American Top Team during the Yokkao USA Tour, below.

The Looksaikongdin family has a rich history in combat sports. Duangdawnoi and her sister Aida were born into a family of fighters, with many of their siblings also competing in Muay Thai or boxing. Their father, Kru Noparit Yohanngo, runs the Looksaikongdin Gym and has built a reputation for their Muay Mat style, which emphasizes aggressive punching techniques. He has trained champions in both Muay Thai and boxing among the sixteen siblings.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison, on the other hand, is a decorated judoka turned mixed martial artist. She made history as the first and only American to win an Olympic gold medal in judo, achieving this feat in both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Harrison’s judo career was stellar, with a tournament record of 208-50, solidifying her status as the greatest American judoka ever.

After transitioning to MMA, Kayla Harrison quickly made her mark in the PFL, winning the women’s lightweight championship in 2019 and 2021 at 155 lbs. In 2024, she signed with the UFC and made a successful debut in the bantamweight division, defeating former world champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

The sparring session between Duangdawnoi and Harrison took place at American Top Team during the Yokkao USA Tour. Muay Thai finesse against MMA power.