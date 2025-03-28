Why Johnny Walker Ditched Conor McGregor’s Gym for Las Vegas Revival

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has left Conor McGregor’s SBG Ireland gym in favor of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, citing a need for better training partners and resources. Walker, who had been training at SBG Ireland for the past four years, recently made the decision to relocate to the United States in search of a more comprehensive training environment.

Johnny Walker Leaves SBG Ireland

The Brazilian fighter explained that while he appreciated the high-level coaching he received from John Kavanagh at SBG, the lack of suitable training partners hindered his progress. “The environment wasn’t perfect for MMA. At SBG, I had just one training partner,” Johnny Walker revealed. This limitation became particularly evident in his recent fights, where he felt his performance was negatively impacted by the training conditions.

Walker’s move to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas has already shown promise. Johnny Walker now has access to a wider range of high-level training partners, including top-ranked light heavyweights and heavyweights. Additionally, the proximity to the UFC Performance Institute provides Walker with state-of-the-art facilities for strength and conditioning, nutrition, and recovery. In a recent interview, he explained:

“It’s the best move for myself, you know, because they have UFC PI there, nutrition, physiotherapy, strain conditioning, all of what UFC provide for us, you know, and have good gyms as well around. I’m training with Eric and Xtreme to high-level training partners, so now my career is going to fly.”

The 32-year-old fighter is currently recovering from a rib injury that forced him to withdraw from his scheduled bout at UFC 311. However, with his new training environment and resources, Walker is confident that he will return to the Octagon stronger than ever, likely in June or July 2025. As he settles into his new gym, the MMA community will be watching closely to see if this change will help Walker realize his full potential.