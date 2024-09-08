Rafael Fiziev vs. Dan Hooker? “Fight of the Year contender”

Rafael Fiziev is calling for a fight with Dan Hooker, and it could potentially give fans one of the most brutal bangers that we’ve had all year.

Now riding a two-fight skid, Fiziev is far from being the unstoppable hype train decimating his way up the UFC lightweight ladder that he once was. Two losses in a row don’t spell much doom on what has so far been a stellar UFC career, especially considering when they come at the hands of fighters like Justin Gaethje and Mateusz Gamrot.

Still, Rafael Fiziev is undoubtedly looking to get back to a positive trajectory, and a big win over Dan Hooker could be precisely what he needs.

Rafael Fiziev proposes a Dan Hooker fight that oozes with Barn Burner potential

“If me and Mr. Tattoo @danthehangman step into the octagon,” Fiziev began in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I guarantee it’ll be an easy Fight of the Year contender.”

If me and Mr. Tattoo @danthehangman step into the octagon, I guarantee it’ll be an easy Fight of the Year contender 💥 — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) September 6, 2024

Such a fight would likely be a thriller. Both fighters bring the intensity, and with Dan Hooker in the mix: any fight can turn into an all-out brawl. However, Hooker has recently spoken about his journey and voiced his wishes for rematches with fighters like Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

So, it will be interesting to see how the UFC’s lightweight division shakes out, and if anybody can separate themselves from the pack and prove a worthy challenger to Islam Makhachev’s throne.

Who do you think would win if Rafael Fiziev and Dan Hooker did fight?