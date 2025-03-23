Jiri Prochazka rips ‘Fraud champion’ Magomed Ankalaev with fierce threat: ‘I want your head’

ByRoss Markey
Jiri Prochazka rips 'Fraud champion' Magomed Ankalaev with fierce threat: 'I want your head'

Adding some fuel to the fire on his recent rivalry with newly-minted champion, Magomed Ankalaev, ex-titleholder, Jiri Prochazka has ripped the Russian as a “fraud” gold holder, and issued him a stark warning in a bid to land himself a grudge fight against the former.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion during his Octagon tenure, returned triumphantly at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year.

gettyimages 2159892834 612x612 1

And making relative lightwork of fellow ex-champion, Jamahal Hill, Czech finishing ace, Prochazka turned in a dominant third round knockout win over the Contender Series alum in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

Staking his claim for a shot at Ankalaev following his dethroning of common-foe, Alex Pereira at UFC 313 earlier this month, Prochazka was immediately shut down by the Makhachkala native.

READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka offers to fight Jan Blachowicz - Carlos Ulberg winner after UFC London clash
Magomed Ankalaev reveals targeted summer date for UFC rematch fight with Alex Pereira

“I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you you need to go win some fights,” Magomed Ankalaev tweeted from his official X account.

And urging Prochazka — whom he labelled a “fake ninja” overnight to fight UFC London winner, Carlos Ulberg, Prochazka issued a severe threat to Ankalaev, claiming he would “hunt” for his head if they ever share the Octagon in the future.

Jiri Prochazka vows to take Magomed Ankalaev’s “head” in future title clash

Jiri Prochazka hits back at Magomed Ankalaev after 'Fraud' comment following UFC 313 title win

“Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave?” Jiri Prochazka replied to Magomed Ankalaev overnight. “Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud champion. Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, So, let’s go for that.”

READ MORE:  Nathaniel Wood earns decision win over Morgan Charriere - UFC London Highlights

READ MORE:  Kevin Holland snaps skid with decision win over Gunnar Nelson - UFC London Highlights

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts