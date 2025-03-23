Jiri Prochazka rips ‘Fraud champion’ Magomed Ankalaev with fierce threat: ‘I want your head’

Adding some fuel to the fire on his recent rivalry with newly-minted champion, Magomed Ankalaev, ex-titleholder, Jiri Prochazka has ripped the Russian as a “fraud” gold holder, and issued him a stark warning in a bid to land himself a grudge fight against the former.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion during his Octagon tenure, returned triumphantly at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year.

And making relative lightwork of fellow ex-champion, Jamahal Hill, Czech finishing ace, Prochazka turned in a dominant third round knockout win over the Contender Series alum in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

Staking his claim for a shot at Ankalaev following his dethroning of common-foe, Alex Pereira at UFC 313 earlier this month, Prochazka was immediately shut down by the Makhachkala native.

“I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you you need to go win some fights,” Magomed Ankalaev tweeted from his official X account.

And urging Prochazka — whom he labelled a “fake ninja” overnight to fight UFC London winner, Carlos Ulberg, Prochazka issued a severe threat to Ankalaev, claiming he would “hunt” for his head if they ever share the Octagon in the future.

Jiri Prochazka vows to take Magomed Ankalaev’s “head” in future title clash

“Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave?” Jiri Prochazka replied to Magomed Ankalaev overnight. “Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud champion. Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, So, let’s go for that.”