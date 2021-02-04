Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is hoping he will finally get the chance for square off against Conor McGregor.

Dos Anjos held UFC gold when he was originally booked to fight McGregor at UFC 196. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, a broken foot meant he was forced to withdraw from the bout.

McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz instead. The Stockton, California native pulled off a massive upset by submitting the Irishman inside two rounds. Of course, the rematch was next. McGregor picked up a majority decision win over Diaz at UFC 202.

McGregor got his long-overdue shot at the UFC lightweight belt at UFC 205. By this point, ‘RDA’ has surrendered the strap to Eddie Alvarez, who was easily dealt with by ‘Notorious’ who became the first UFC double champ in history with the win.

Five years later and dos Anjos is ready to rebook his fight with McGregor as both men are now ranked just outside the lightweight top five.

“I believe when I fought Conor he was in the best moment of his career, and I was in the best moment of my career,” dos Anjos told MMA Junkie. “I had the belt at the time, and I was feeling pretty confident at that time, and I was in great shape. I think I’m a very bad matchup for Conor. Especially for my style, my kicks and southpaw stance, my grappling skills, my wrestling skills. But that’s something that passed already. With the results of his last fights, I think our paths can cross again, but there’s so many options right now in that division.”

The Brazilian isn’t banking on fighting McGregor next, dos Anjos is more than happy to face any of the other top 155lb fighters.

“I think anybody ahead of me in the rankings would be a good fight,” dos Anjos added. “I see Gaethje, he mentioned my name, Oliveira, all these guys, Chandler, even Tony (Ferguson). He’s coming off two losses, but he’s ahead of me in the rankings and could be a good (fight). Tony was a guy that beat me on the follow-up fight when I lost my title. It could be a good way for me to build up, to re-write my history again, and to have that rematch would be cool too.

“So there’s so many options, but I’m pretty much open to fight all these guys. Gaethje, Oliveira, Tony, Chandler, all these guys (and) Conor.”

