Quote: Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones Should Be Suspended For Long Time

Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones should be on the sidelines according to one former UFC champ that believes USADA needs to step in. The two UFC stars have been on the forefront of incidents due to them being huge stars for the UFC but getting by with USADA.

Lesnar’s last fight under the UFC banner came back at UFC 200 in July of 2016 against Mark Hunt, which marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement. As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision. However, it was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

Lesnar is still under contract with the WWE but has entered into the USADA testing pool, which would force him to be tested for six months before fighting again. He is set to fight Daniel Cormier in January.

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view). He regained the title and as a result of that failed drug test, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title. He was also removed from the official UFC rankings.

If you recall, back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, he’s waiting to hear the decision made by USADA.

The Fighter

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold stated in a recent interview with MMAJunkie that he believes MMA is starting to become a joke. The reason for that is due to his belief of seeing Lesnar and Jones continue to fight.

This is despite the fact that they cheat the system. Thus, he believes USADA should suspend them for a long period of time.

Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones