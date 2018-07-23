Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman II Reportedly Set For NYC

A high-profile rematch is nearly set for the UFC middleweight division.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported today that sources have confirmed the UFC is close to finalizing a Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman rematch for November 3’s UFC 230 from New York City, New York.

Both men are decorated former champions, with Weidman infamously ending Anderson Silva’s historic run as champion via shocking second-round knockout at 2013’s UFC 162. He defended the belt three times before losing the title to Rockhold in a brutal fourth-round stoppage at UFC 194 in December 2015.

Weidman has been out of action since an impressive submission victory over current title contender Kelvin Gastelum last July, a fight after which he experienced complications with hand surgery that have kept him sidelined ever since.

Rockhold was last seen losing to Yoel Romero via brutal knockout at February’s UFC 221. The former UFC and Strikeforce 185-pound champ teased a move up to light heavyweight in order to bypass the draining weight cut to 185 pounds but apparently reconsidered the move in order to take the Weidman rematch.

A main event has not been officially confirmed for UFC 230 as of now.