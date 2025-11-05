Elite Prospects To Watch At UFC Fight Night Bonfim vs Brown

The UFC returns to the Apex for another fight night hoping it will be less of an eyesore compared to recent events.

In the main event welterweights collide on the fringes of the rankings hoping to climb ever closer to the 170lbs belt. Randy Brown is a 20 UFC fight veteran with two performance bonuses earning wins in his last four. His opponent Gabriel Bonfim has fought twice this year and aims for a hat trick of wins in 2025. At 18-1 he is a top prospect among many at 170lbs and his most recent win was his biggest against fan favourite Stephen Thompson.

Prospects on the undercard of Bonfim vs Brown

Opening the main card are a pair of promising middleweights. Marco Tulio is on a 10 fight win streak and his debut year in the UFC is going excellently. Two wins both coming via TKO after winning his UFC contract on Dana White Contenders Series in August last year. Fighting out of the infamous Chute Boxe in Brazil violence tends to follow Tulio inside the octagon.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Marco Tulio of Brazil reacts after a TKO victory against Tresean Gore in a middleweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Christian Leroy Duncan provides Tulio’s sternest UFC test to date and the Englishman himself can be considered one to watch at 185lbs. Now with 7 UFC bouts under his belt Leroy Duncan served up his best performance last time out. A first round TKO victory earned ‘CLD’ his first UFC performance bonus back in August. The victor from this contest will advance ever closer to the middleweight rankings.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 09: Christian Leroy Duncan of England reacts after a TKO victory against Eryk Anders in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Portuguese Bantamweight Jacqueline Cavalcanti is one of the best female UFC prospects particularly in a division that is quite weak. The 28 year old is on a 7 fight win streak with four UFC victories to her name. Currently sitting at number 11 in the rankings she faces former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva. The Brazilian is the biggest name Cavalcanti has faced to date and beating her would be great for the resume.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 15: Jacqueline Cavalcanti of Brazil reacts after a decision victory against Julia Avila in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The title picture is still unclear at women’s bantamweight with no set date for potential super fight involving champion Kayla Harrison and MMA GWOAT Amanda Nunes as the former double champ wants a UFC return. As the only current American UFC champion many believe Harrison is being saved for the UFC White House card in the summer of 2026.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: Kayla Harrison of the United States reacts with Amanda Nunes of Brazil after winning the the bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at the Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Who do you think will be the breakout prospect at UFC Fight Night Bonfim vs Brown?