Kayla Harrison provides update on Amanda Nunes superfight

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison still believes that she will square off with Amanda Nunes eventually.

Ever since Kayla Harrison won the belt, fans have been wondering when we’re going to get the long-awaited superfight between the new champ and Amanda Nunes. Up to this point, it still hasn’t been made official, with the GOAT attempting to get herself in the best shape possible to face this enormous challenge.

For Kayla Harrison, this fight is about securing her legacy as one of the greatest female fighters of all time. Many would already say she’s already done that, but this would really cement it.

As we look ahead to the hopeful announcement that the fight is going to happen, Kayla Harrison spoke about the superfight in a recent interview.

Kayla Harrison looks forward to Amanda Nunes challenge

“I have had the conversations with my coaches about how long do we wait before (we pivot), and I have an idea in my mind, like, ‘Hey, if I don’t have news by this time, then I’m just going to ask (for a different opponent),'” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “It’s also not fair for the division. I want to be conscientious of being a champion and being respectful of other fighters’ time and career.

“We all have a very short window. I would never want to put someone else’s dream on hold because, you know, that’s something that I do think about. I’m pretty sure (the Nunes fight is) going to happen. From everything I hear, she’s ready to go, she wants to fight, I want to fight. We’re just waiting on the details.”

Harrison and Nunes are likely destined to fight at some point but for hardcore fans, they want it to happen sooner rather than later.