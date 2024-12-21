Promoter furious with scoring as Oleksandr Usyk dominates Tyson Fury again: ‘I’m dumbfounded’

Queensberry Promotions leader, Frank Warren has claimed he is “dumbfounded” by the judge’s unanimous decision result in tonight’s main event rematch between heavyweight stars, Oleksandr Usyk, and former’s client, former world champion, Tyson Fury.

Headlining tonight’s ‘Reunited’ billed card in Saudi Arabia, former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk met with former WBC heavyweight titleholder, Fury tonight for the second time this year — having handed the Morecambe native his first professional loss back in May in a split judging win.

However, tonight, receiving the nod from all three judges sat ringside in Riyadh, Oleksandr Usyk ran out as a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) victor — with Fury awarded just four successful rounds to land him ten points in each frame according to the officials.

Frank Warren disgusted with Oleksandr Usyk – Tyson Fury judging

And sharing his immediate reaction to the result, Warren — who was interviewed in-ring after the above-mentioned ex-champion, Fury stormed from the squared circle in disgust following the announcing of his second consecutive loss, claimed he was “dumbfounded” with the scoring of the headliner.

“I’m dumbfounded,” Frank Warren told TNT Sports. “They [the judges] gave him (Tyson Fury) four rounds out of the 12 rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I’m biased, but one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards. Not one round, look. How can that be? That’s impossible. And the same with the other judge here. They give him one round at the last at the last six and the same here with this guy. It’s crazy, you know, and I’m not, I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. That is a nonsense. Everybody along that front row there, including, and their places were long as pipes, the management of Usyk and everybody along the (front and Oscar De La Hoya and I had him winning by three, four rounds.”

"I'm dumbfounded."@FrankWarren talks through the scorecards and how he believes the judges have it wrong…



🎙️ @J_Dyer_Official#Usyk2Fury | BUY NOW on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/FXWiFF98Ej pic.twitter.com/CCl6HrMP3G — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 21, 2024

Poised to land himself another title outing in his return to action, Usyk has already welcomed the chance to take on current IBF heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois in a future rematch, having stopped the Brit in the summer of last year in a title pairing in Poland.